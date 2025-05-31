3 high-upside PGs Timberwolves could take with 17th pick in NBA draft
The 2025 NBA draft is now less than a month away (June 25-26). The Minnesota Timberwolves, fresh off their second consecutive elimination in the Western Conference Finals, have a pair of picks — Nos. 17 and 31 overall — that they can use to add young talent to their roster, provided they don't package one or both selections in a trade of some sort.
Many mock drafts have focused on the idea of the Wolves targeting a big man or some additional wing depth. Both ideas make sense. But what about drafting a point guard in the first round for the second year in a row? Minnesota's loss against the Thunder exposed its need for another ball handler who can create for himself and others against defensive pressure, especially with Mike Conley's future in question.
Maybe Rob Dillingham, last year's No. 8 overall pick, can be that guy. Maybe it's an area they'll look to address in free agency. But if Tim Connelly wants to add another lead guard who can grow alongside Anthony Edwards, there are three prospects who could make a ton of sense for Minnesota at pick 17.
Egor Demin, BYU
Demin is a fascinating prospect. A 6'9" point guard from Russia, he played for Real Madrid in Spain before joining BYU for one season of college basketball. With the Cougars, he averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game on a team that reached the Sweet 16. His combination of size, remarkable passing ability, and overall basketball IQ are highly intriguing.
The big question mark is his shooting. Demin shot just 41 percent from the field, 27 percent from deep, and 70 percent from the free throw line at BYU. However, the 19-year-old reportedly showed off some tweaked mechanics with promising results at the draft combine in Chicago earlier this month. If he makes it to 17, Demin would be a high-upside option for the Wolves who could be a steal if his shooting improvements are real.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
Jakucionis is another very intriguing foreign-born point guard prospect with atypical size. He's listed at 6'6" and just turned 19 years old. Prior to playing at Illinois, the Lithuania native played for FC Barcelona. Last season with the Illini, Jakucionis averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, earning third team All-Big Ten honors. He also struggled to shoot from long range, making just 32 percent of his attempts, but his 85 percent mark on free throws is encouraging. Jakucionis has major playmaking and scoring upside, though there are concerns about his decision-making and defensive impact.
He was the pick for the Wolves in the latest mock from Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor:
"If Jakučionis falls this far, he’d make perfect sense since he’s a slick shot creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability. He carves up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers, and jaw-dropping passes. As a freshman he’d follow up those highlights with turnover brain-farts that derail the hype train. But the Timberwolves would put him in a ball-sharing situation, which could put him in a better position to succeed."
Nolan Traore, France
Lastly, we have a third international point guard, though Traore didn't come over and play college basketball. He's played the last two seasons for Saint-Quentin in the top league in France, where he's showed off all kinds of potential. Last year, the 6'4" Traore — who also just turned 19 — averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 assists in fewer than 23 minutes per game. He's a quick, shifty guard with rare downhill acceleration ability. Not unlike the other two guards we've discussed, Traore is a gifted playmaker and finisher with some question marks pertaining to shooting, turnovers, and defense. The upside is there, but it comes with plenty of downside — which is why these three guys could all be available when the Wolves make their pick at 17.