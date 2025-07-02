Analyst picks Timberwolves as ideal destination for Damian Lillard
The Bucks' surprising decision to waive point guard Damian Lillard this week and eat more than $110 million in remaining salary means the seven-time All-NBA star is a free agent.
Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in the first round of this year's playoffs and is now two months removed from surgery. He could miss all of the 2025-26 season, so any team signing Lillard would want to do so on a multi-year deal with eyes toward the future.
Could the Timberwolves potentially be in that mix? ESPN's Marc Spears recently listed his top five destinations for Lillard on NBA Today, and he put Minnesota at No. 1.
"I think the Minnesota Timberwolves would be an amazing fit," Spears said. "All due respect to Michael Conley, if they brought (Lillard) in, running point next to Ant, imagine the shooting in that backcourt, imagine the boost that Minnesota would get, imagine Mike coming in behind him. He and Ant Man got a relationship. Him in Minnesota, they were in the West finals, that could be big."
Spears also put the Warriors, Rockets, Lakers, and Celtics on his list. To be clear, he said those are destinations he likes for Lillard, so he's not reporting any news of Minnesota pursuing Lillard. According to The Athletic, the Warriors, Lakers, and Celtics are among the teams with interest in signing the former Trail Blazers and Bucks star sooner rather than later.
While it's unclear if the Wolves would have interest in Lillard, the fit could make sense. Conley might only play one more season, so he'd likely be out of the picture by the time Dame is healthy. 20-year-old Rob Dillingham, Minnesota's No. 8 overall pick last year, might be the Wolves' point guard of the future, but he still has to prove himself in the NBA.
Lillard and Edwards would be quite the backcourt in terms of athleticism and long-range shooting ability. The connection between the two — Ant and Dame are among the biggest NBA stars signed to Adidas — makes this idea at least intriguing to monitor.
One obvious complicating factor would be the money involved. The Wolves are tight under the second apron for this season, so they probably couldn't add Lillard without clearing space elsewhere, unless he wanted to take a significant pay cut to come to Minnesota. Given that he's still being paid by the Bucks, perhaps that could be a possibility. But even if Spears would like to see it happen, Lillard ending up with the Timberwolves feels like a major long shot.
He'll be 36 when the 2026-27 NBA season begins, but Lillard may still have some strong years left once he's healthy. He made his ninth All-Star team this past season, averaging roughly 25 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds per game on 45/38/92 shooting for Milwaukee.