Wolves' Mike Conley ranks among top 5 three-point shooters in NBA 2K25
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is among the top five players in three-point shooting ability in NBA 2K25, the video game franchise announced on Monday. His 89 rating is tied with Klay Thompson and trails only Stephen Curry (99), Grayson Allen (93), and Kevin Durant (92).
Last season, the 36-year-old Conley shot a career-best 44.2 percent from deep on 5.3 attempts per game. He was already a good shooter, hitting 38 percent of his career threes across 16 seasons with the Grizzlies and Jazz, but Conley has gone to another level in Minnesota. Only Allen and Luke Kennard had better three-point percentages among qualified players last season.
Conley's 44.2 percent mark was the best in Timberwolves history by a player with at least 100 attempts, per StatMuse. He also became the oldest player in NBA history with at least 150 made threes on 40 percent shooting or better.
Heading into his 18th NBA season, Conley — who turns 37 in October — remains entrenched as the Wolves' starting point guard. He'll be a key piece of a team with NBA Finals aspirations while also serving as a valuable mentor for rookie Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall pick in this year's draft. Conley is under contract in Minnesota through the 2025-26 season.
Led by Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves finished third in team three-point percentage last season at 38.7. The Thunder and Celtics just narrowly edged them out. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves in three-point makes and attempts, but saw his percentage drop slightly from 36.9 in 2022-23 to 35.7 last season.
NBA 2K25 ratings will continue to roll out ahead of the game's September 6 release.