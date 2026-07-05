The Timberwolves Should Have No Problem Waiting on LeBron James' Decision

Will LeBron James play for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season? It seems like a possibility, which would've been a ludicrous statement even one week ago.

There are new reports and rumors about James' looming free agent decision, but we know a few things are true. He plans to return to the NBA next season. He will not play for the Lakers, and the Timberwolves are interested in signing him to their 2026-27 roster.

The Athletic's Jon Krawcznski has been pretty clear in his reporting that Minnesota is ramping up its push for James, and they plan to leave a roster spot open, as he waits to make his decision. There were more reports on Saturday that James' longtime agent, Rich Paul, doesn't expect a decision to come anytime soon. Minnesota should have no problem waiting.

Teams like the Warriors, Cavaliers, Heat and 76ers appear to be Minnesota's top competition to land James. There are reports and reasons to think any of those four teams could have a better chance. It's even more likely that James is truly far away from making a final decision.

The Timberwolves had a pretty big need for some frontcourt depth after trading away Naz Reid and Julius Randle earlier this offseason. The departure of both players is a major reason why adding James' size and versatility would be an intriguing basketball move for both parties.

Minnesota signed veteran power forward Trey Lyles to a free agent contract last week. He's not going to dramatically change their 2026-27 outlook, and he might not even crack the rotation, but he does give them another veteran option for more depth down their roster.

They've been connected to numerous power forwards throughout the offseason, many of whom have signed free agent contracts elsewhere. With little cap flexibility, their options are thin, but Rui Hachimura is another name that has been floated around. They could certainly add a dynamic power forward option, but they can be patient.

Going into the regular season with a potential starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert would not be the end of the world. Ball, Edwards and Dosunmu are all great rebounding guards, and McDaniels is more than capable of defending the four position. Terrence Shannon Jr., Joan Beringer, Jaylen Clark and Josh Green off the bench could help them backfill power forward production without a true player at that position.

As insane as it might sound, the Wolves don't need James. He could be the piece that finally brings them into true championship contention, but they can wait for him to make that decision.