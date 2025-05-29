Blazers Hold Pre-Draft Tuesday Workout for Top NCAA Prospects
Following an encouraging 36-46 regular season run in 2024-25, the Portland Trail Blazers sent All-Defensive Team forward Toumani Camara to the 2025 NBA Draft lottery last week, angling to move into the top 10.
They didn't.
Still, the No. 11 pick in what's expected to be a loaded draft is nothing to sneeze at. Portland shipped out its second round pick for this season to the Toronto Raptors, so for now, this late lottery selection is all the team has — although it can certainly take a look at undrafted prospects after the second round concludes.
Now, recently extended Portland general manager Joe Cronin is holding another workout for some major draft prospects, according to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.
Penn State senior forward Zach Hicks, senior Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon, three-time All-SEC Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV, NCAA All-Tourney fifth-year senior Arizona guard Caleb Love, Pittsburgh forward Zack Austin, and All-Big Sky Montana sophomore guard Money Williams.
Hicks, a 6-foot-7 prospect, averaged a college career-best 11.6 points on .471/.413/.800 shooting splits, plus 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks a night last season for the 16-15 Nittany Lions.
Across 30 contests for Texas A&M, Taylor averaged 15.7 points on .354/.318/.866 shooting splits, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
In 37 games for the Wildcats, the 6-foot-4 Love is averaging 17.2 points on .398/.340/.889 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a night.
Across 35 healthy games for Montana this past season, Williams averaged 13.2 points on .399/.341/.801 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
The Trail Blazers' best young players are forwards Deni Avdija and Camara. It remains an open question whether anyone among young guards Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe or the older Anfernee Simons will be Cronin's preferred starters of tomorrow.
