Blazers Injury Report: Jerami Grant In Danger of Missing Game vs Nets
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. Portland enters this game on a three-game win streak and they will try to keep things trending in the right direction.
However, the team could be facing off against the Nets without one of their more crucial players. Veteran forward Jerami Grant is in danger of missing this game after popping up on the injury report ahead of the contest.
Grant has been listed as questionable for the game as he is dealing with some right knee soreness. We should know closer to the start of the game whether or not the veteran wing will be able to suit up against Brooklyn.
For the year, Grant has averaged 14.4 piints, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one block per game.
Portland is dealing with a few other injuries heading into this game as well. This could leave them very shorthanded for this contest, something that no NBA team wants to deal with.
Read more: Blazers Dealing With Multiple Key Injuries Ahead of Nets Matchup
But the Trail Blazers are hopeful that some of their guys can go in this game to help them get another big win. Portland is currently in the middle of a playoff race, even if the chances of them clinching a postseason spot are low.
The team is only 4.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In standings. While it could be very unlikely for the Trail Blazers to reach the playoffs, this team has shown a ton of growth this season.
Portland currently owns a record of 26-33 for the year and they are sitting in 12th place within the West standings. This team has gone 6-4 in their last 10 games overall.
They were at the bottom of the standings last year and now will enter the stretch run on a high note. Portland has grown up this season and it could see them make some contending moves this coming offseason.
