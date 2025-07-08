Blazers Earn 'C' Grade for Offseason Work Thus Far
The Portland Trail Blazers seemingly have a real identity for the first time since Damian Lillard left the franchise.
The front office has built a young, hungry team with a defense-first mindset. Toumani Camara is emblematic of this culture change, as is center Donovan Clingan.
When factoring in other young players on the roster such as Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija, Yang Hansen, Rayan Rupert, and Kris Murray, there's seemingly some light at the end of what's been a very dark and treacherous tunnel in Rip City.
Of course, the most noteworthy move made this offseason was the decision to not extend Anfernee Simons — which meant dealing him to the Boston Celtics for decorated veteran guard Jrue Holiday.
While the ex-UCLA Bruin doesn't fit the timeline of the other youngsters, Holiday is a proven commodity — and Portland is hoping the core can learn from a six-time All-NBA defender with a real shot at being a Hall of Fame inductee one day.
Despite the activity level this offseason from Portland, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is seemingly not bullish on what the Blazers have done thus far. He's given the team a "C" grade in his recent breakdown of the offseason moves.
"The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to sign anyone in free agency, although buying out Ayton has opened up enough money to spend the full $14.1 million mid-level exception while still avoiding the luxury tax. With 13 players already under contract, the Blazers may hold off on any impact signings for now, choosing to operate as a facilitator who can take on money in bigger trades while picking up assets. Paying a player $25.5 million NOT to play for you isn't ideal, although at least Portland did the right thing and chose not to stretch his remaining money over the next three years."
Holiday's contract is on the pricier side of things. Paying Deandre Ayton to leave was a choice the team seemingly had to make. It could be an addition by subtraction move ultimately.
While Holiday is aging out of his prime, he does fit perfectly with the defensive mindset instituted within Chauncey Billup's team.
At the very least, this will not be a cakewalk squad to play against for any NBA team. A few more moves can turn this team into a real contender in a loaded Western Conference.
