Blazers Notes: Ex-Blazer Suddenly Retires From International Play, Blockbuster Trade With Lakers Idea, More

Feb 5, 2014; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks shooting guard J.R. Smith (8) drives on Portland Trailblazers small forward Nicolas Batum (88) during the third quarter of a game at Madison Square Garden. The Trailblazers defeated the Knicks 94-90. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Former Portland Trailblazers forward Nicolas Batum suddenly retired from international basketball, and will join the French basketball team as a consultant at EuroBasket.

Batum played for the Blazers in his first seven NBA seasons, averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

In other news, the Blazers were involved with the Los Angeles Lakers in an audacious trade proposal which would send big man Robert Williams III to LA in exchange for Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber.

The Blazers are stuck with Williams' contract and have a plethora of bigs, so the move makes plenty of sense for Portland, who are in a rebuilding year and could use some young talent before Damian Lilalrd's return.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trailblazers news (click the headline for the full article):

