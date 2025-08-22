Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Linked to Lakers, All-Star Shades Former Teammates, Timeline for Sale Revealed

Aaron Coloma

Feb 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) argues with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is one of a few players the Blazers have shopped around this summer, and another team has joined the mix.

Sam Amico of Hoops Hype believes the Los Angeles Lakers could send forward Rui Hachimura in a straight swap for Grant.

Blazers guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Jrue Holiday shaded his former Celtics teammates, stating their stars weren't that hard to defend.

Holiday revealed the most difficult player to defend on his former team was Payton Pritchard.

Future Blazers Tom Dundon revealed a timeline for the official sale of the team, as a deal has been struck but they need through the NBA. Dundon is targeting Mar. 31, 2026 for the finalization of the sale.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news

