Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Proposal, Donovan Clingan Rumors, Bold Damian Lillard Take

Gabe Smallson

Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) protects the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers have a trade idea for Jerami Grant that would send him to the Eastern Conference in exchange for a trio of players. Grant's large contract would be great to offload in exchange for some more talent, but there have been no concrete reports about flipping the 31-year-old.

In other news, there have been some rumors regarding center Donovan Clingan. An insider recently linked the sophomore to a trade with an Eastern Conference team.

Finally, an insider gave a bold take on the Damian Lillard signing. The superstar is back on the team that drafted him after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, but is currently recovering from a torn Achilles this past April.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers Trade Proposal Sends Jerami Grant to East Squad for 3 Players

Blazers Urged to Trade Recent First-Round Pick

Blazers News: Insider Provides Bold Take on Damian Lillard Signing

Blazers Star Facing Major Off-Court Security Threat at EuroBasket: Report

Blazers Must Make Drastic Changes to Starting Lineup This Year

Former Star Blazers Forward Provides Big Update on 2025 Hall of Fame Speech

Blazers 2024 Draft Pick Graded Highly in Re-Draft By Insider

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News