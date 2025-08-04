Blazers Notes: Major Trade Update With Lakers, Damian Lillard Becomes GM, More
A trade proposal between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers received a negative update, as Robert Williams III, the main piece in the deal, may already be injured.
The trade would send Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber to Rip City in exchange for Time Lord, however his extensive injury history has proven to be a problem and will definitely make teams more hesitant to ask about him.
Damian Lillard will miss most of the 2025-26 season after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, however will remain around basketball while rehabilitating. Lillard will serve as the general manager of the men's basketball program at his alma mater, Weber State.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Trailblazers news:
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
