Blazers Notes: Major Trade Update With Lakers, Damian Lillard Becomes GM, More

Aaron Coloma

Feb 20, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
A trade proposal between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers received a negative update, as Robert Williams III, the main piece in the deal, may already be injured.

The trade would send Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber to Rip City in exchange for Time Lord, however his extensive injury history has proven to be a problem and will definitely make teams more hesitant to ask about him.

Damian Lillard will miss most of the 2025-26 season after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, however will remain around basketball while rehabilitating. Lillard will serve as the general manager of the men's basketball program at his alma mater, Weber State.

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

