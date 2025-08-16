Blazers Notes: Portland All-Star Linked to Trade, Final Sale Price Revealed, Relocation Update
The Portland Trail Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday this offseason, and his name is already being tossed around in trade proposals.
The Blazers aren't likely to trade Holiday unless he requests a move, however, that hasn't prevented him to being linked to his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks.
In other news, the owner of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, Tom Dundon, has come to an agreement with the Allen family, and will purchase the Blazers. The team sold for over $4 billion, but will not be final until approved by the NBA.
As for the big question surrounding Blazers fans, upon the sale of the team, the Blazers are expected to remain in Portland.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
