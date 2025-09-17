Blazers Notes: Relocation Update After Sale, Starting Lineup Prediction, Improved Future Outlook

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin departs the presser before the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers were sold to a group of investors, though they intend to keep the franchise in Portland for the foreseeable future.

The decision comes as a big relief to fans in Oregon since there were rumors of the team potentially being moved to a larger market like Las Vegas by an owner looking to own a franchise in an untapped NBA market.

In other news, the organization is perceived to be in a healthier spot than before, rising in a three-year outlook ranking from ESPN.

There is a good blend of experience and promising talent on the roster, giving the franchise a good development platform.

Finally, the starting lineup for the Blazers is very much up in the air, but there is one combination that stands out among the rest.

