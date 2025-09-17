Blazers Notes: Relocation Update After Sale, Starting Lineup Prediction, Improved Future Outlook
The Portland Trail Blazers were sold to a group of investors, though they intend to keep the franchise in Portland for the foreseeable future.
The decision comes as a big relief to fans in Oregon since there were rumors of the team potentially being moved to a larger market like Las Vegas by an owner looking to own a franchise in an untapped NBA market.
In other news, the organization is perceived to be in a healthier spot than before, rising in a three-year outlook ranking from ESPN.
There is a good blend of experience and promising talent on the roster, giving the franchise a good development platform.
Finally, the starting lineup for the Blazers is very much up in the air, but there is one combination that stands out among the rest.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers Have Made Decision on Relocation Under New Ownership
Blazers Urged to Start Surprise Guard This Season
Blazers Surge in Latest 3-Year Outlook NBA Power Rankings
Blazers Starting Lineup Projections After Jrue Holiday Trade
Blazers Lottery Pick Gets Bleak Outlook From NBA Insider
Former Blazers Guard Had to Go to Emergency Room After Overdosing on Chocolate
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.