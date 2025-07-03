Blazers Notes: Trade Talks With Lakers, Deandre Ayton Signs, Damian Lillard Reunion?

Gabe Smallson

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA;Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) shoots a jump shot the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA;Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) shoots a jump shot the ball during the first half against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly had trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The purple and gold are targeting a $48 million big man to add to their now growing collection.

The collection is growing since L.A. signed center Deandre Ayton on Wednesday to a two-year deal. Although his size and production will be missed, multiple reports about his lack of professionalism in Portland have since come to light.

Finally, a possible Damian Lillard reunion might just be in the cards as the superstar was recently cut by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard would take some time before returning, however, as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers Have Had Trade Talks With Lakers Regarding $48 Million Big Man: Report

Blazers Star Threw Tantrums, Showed Up Late to Practices and Flights: Report

Former Blazers Star Called Locker Room Cancer by NBA Analyst

Blazers Could Bring Back Damian Lillard in Shocking Move Following Bucks Release

Multiple Contenders Showing Interest in Former Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard

Blazers’ Latest Offseason Move Has Major Financial Ramifications

Blazers Predicted to Make Huge Roster Changes This Offseason

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News