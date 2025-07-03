Blazers Notes: Trade Talks With Lakers, Deandre Ayton Signs, Damian Lillard Reunion?
The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly had trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The purple and gold are targeting a $48 million big man to add to their now growing collection.
The collection is growing since L.A. signed center Deandre Ayton on Wednesday to a two-year deal. Although his size and production will be missed, multiple reports about his lack of professionalism in Portland have since come to light.
Finally, a possible Damian Lillard reunion might just be in the cards as the superstar was recently cut by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard would take some time before returning, however, as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in the first round of the playoffs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
