Blazers’ Latest Offseason Move Has Major Financial Ramifications
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting some needed salary cap relief ahead of NBA free agency.
The Blazers and center Deandre Ayton came to an agreement regarding a contract buyout, making the big man available on the market.
He was due $35.5 million for the upcoming season, and after exploring the trade market, the Blazers decided to simply move on from the 27-year-old center.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Portland is paying $25 million of his contract, while Ayton is forfeiting $10 million.
The 30 percent saving gives the team some additional financial flexibility. The team can choose to eat the entire $25 million this season or stretch it out over three seasons, lessening the burden on the books.
As a free agent, Ayton should get plenty of looks from other NBA teams that need a center. The Los Angeles Lakers are the team consistently linked to him, but other options could emerge.
The Blazers open up some minutes for their younger centers, specifically Donovan Clingan. He impressed as a rookie big man, showing good promise in the paint and on defense.
He doesn't do well on the perimeter, but he is an interior anchor. Yang Hansen is another center who needs playing time and should get it off the bench.
Hansen was drafted by Portland with in the first round of last week's draft. He was a controversial selection, but he has a road for development over the upcoming season.
Ayton came over from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that sent Jusuf Nurkic out of Portland. His time with the Blazers was filled with inconsistency, having good and bad stretches over the last two seasons.
Both parties get a clean slate and move on, marking the end of the Ayton era in Portland.
More Blazers news:
Report: Blazers Have Held Trade Conversations on Robert Williams With One Team
Blazers Must Take Advantage of Raptors Rumored Fire Sale
Blazers Draft Rumors: Portland Linked to Big Man Amid Trade Speculation
Blazers Make Big Coaching Announcement
Blazers Have Massive Jerami Grant Problem
East All-Star Being Linked to Blazers
Former Blazers Guard Drawing Interest From East Contender
Blazers Encouraged to Go After Karl-Anthony Towns This Offseason
Blazers' Scott Henderson Named Trade Target For West Rival
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.