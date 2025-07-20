Blazers Notes: Yang Hansen Shut Down, Damian Lillard Turned Down Contenders, When Will Lillard Play Again?
The Portland Trail Blazers are shutting down first-round pick Yang Hansen for the remainder of the NBA Summer League.
Luckily, it isn't due to an injury concern. The front office was left happy with what they saw and felt that additional playing time was unnecessary.
Hansen impressed enough to potentially merit a spot on the rotation, especially after the exit of Deandre Ayton.
If he does crack the NBA rotation, he will play with Blazers legend Damian Lillard, who rejected other top contenders to reunite with his beloved franchise on a three-year, $42 million deal.
Unfortunately, he won't step on the court until the 2026-2027 season. Lillard tore his Achilles in the NBA playoffs, an injury that takes more than a year to recover from.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers Shutting Down Yang Hansen From Summer League: Report
When Will Damian Lillard Play for Blazers After Signing With Portland Following Torn Achilles?
Damian Lillard Chose Blazers Over Multiple Offers From NBA Contenders
Blazers' Yang Hansen Was Shocked to Be Drafted: 'I Was Just Finishing My Fried Chicken'
Blazers' Damian Lillard 1 of 2 Players in Entire NBA With Key Contract Stipulation
NBA World Reacts to Damian Lillard Returning to Blazers to Finish Career
Damian Lillard Breaks Silence on Returning to Blazers to Finish Career
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.