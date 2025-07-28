Blazers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Jrue Holiday Trade
An NBA insider has unpacked the latest intel on whether six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday will be traded away from the Portland Trail Blazers after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons last month.
The 6-foot-4 UCLA product, who won two titles as a starter with the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics, is 35, and still a useful two-way player. So just how much he wants to be in Portland, a team that hasn't made a playoff appearance in four years, remains to be seen.
The Trail Blazers also recently re-signed nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, also 35, to a three-year deal for his veteran leadership. He'll be out of commission for probably the whole season as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear.
Still, having $46.5 million committed to a pair of 35-year-olds doesn't really align with the timeline of Portland's best young pieces, 25-year-old forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija, 22-year-old shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, 21-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson, 21-year-old center Donovan Clingan and 20-year-old rookie center Hansen Yang.
In 62 healthy games for Boston last year (all starts), Holiday averaged 11.1 points on .443/.353/.909 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals a night.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has indicated that the two-time All-Star intends to remain in Portland. For now.
"One name that was brought up in this question was the idea of the Portland Trail Blazers buying out or trading Jrue Holiday," Siegel writes. "That won't happen, as Holiday is excited for his opportunity in Portland."
Acquiring Holiday for Simons was apparently a long-term developmental play — for the Trail Blazers' youth movement. While Portland has grown by leaps and bounds defensively in its frontcourt, backcourt pieces Sharpe and Henderson have yet to fully blossom.
"Not to mention, the team traded for him to utilize his experience to help them grow," Siegel adds. "Holiday isn't going to be traded to the Lakers, so let's just get that out of the way."
