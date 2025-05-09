Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Trade Value Revealed
For the first time in what seems like a long time, the Portland Trail Blazers enter the offseason with some hope. After a very successful 2024-25 NBA season, Portland will be looking toward this summer to help them get back to the postseason.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Could Land $50M All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
The Trail Blazers narrowly missed the postseason this past year, coming up short in the final week or so. The young core that Portland has put together showed incredible poise and growth, offering the Trail Blazers a glimpse into the future.
One of those young players is Shaedon Sharpe, who once again put together a strong year in Portland. Sharpe is expected to help this team take the next step forward, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.
While the Trail Blazers likely won't trade Sharpe, he may have some of the highest value on the roster. According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive, Sharpe's trade value could be very high.
"High. Should the Blazers enter the trade market seeking to acquire an All-Star caliber player, an opposing team would likely ask for Sharpe in return."
Portland is likely to allow this core group of players to continue growing together, but the front office could always look to make a splash. If they were to do so, Sharpe would likely be one of the main players that any opposing team would inquire about.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Make Big NBA Draft Announcement
The Trail Blazers found massive success this past season, showing much more competitiveness on the court. If the Trail Blazers can continue growing, they could emerge as one of the better young teams in the entire NBA.
This offseason is going to be crucial in terms of the direction of the franchise. Portland has a few veteran pieces that they could sell off in potential deals, but it remains to be seen if they will.
The front office held steady at the trade deadline, but the offense allows them more time to plan. Portland could be a playoff team next season if all goes well this summer.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Land Potential Steal in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Blazers Announce Good Luck Charm in Cooper Flagg Pursuit
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, head on over to Portland Trail Blazers on SI.