Blazers Make Big NBA Draft Announcement
The Portland Trail Blazers have made a big announcement ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. The team has announced a list of pre-draft workouts that the team will be holding going forward.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Could Move on From Crucial Contributor This Offseason
The list includes Mackenzie Mgbako of Indiana, Tae Davis of Notre Dame, Jack Clark of VCU, Otega Oweh (Kentucky, Treysen Eaglestaff of North Dakota, and Izan Almansa of the Perth Wildcats.
The Trail Blazers don't know what pick they will have in the first round of the upcoming NBA Draft, but they are projected to land the No. 10 overall selection. Portland will find out after the NBA Draft lottery takes place, and they have a 3.7 percent chance of winning the first overall pick.
The expected first pick in the draft is Duke star Cooper Flagg, and the Trail Blazers would love to land him. Even with the low odds, there is still a chance that he could find his way to Portland.
More Blazers news: Blazers Draft Assets Ranked Surprisingly Low
Just last season, the Atlanta Hawks had a lower percentage of a chance to get the first pick, and they surprisingly won the lottery. Anything can happen during the lottery, so Portland will be hoping for the best.
But this offseason will be all about how this Trail Blazers team can be taken to the next level. The young core of talent that Portland has shown a lot on the court this season, and the team almost qualified for the playoffs.
Now the goal is going to be to make the playoffs next year, and Portland's front office will do what it can this summer to make that a reality. The Trail Blazers have a lot of questions to answer this summer, and the roster could look a little different next year.
The NBA Draft will be a crucial part of that, but for the first time in a long time, the Trail Blazers have some hope. This franchise was competitive last year, and they will look to make it happen again.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Land Potential Steal in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Blazers Announce Good Luck Charm in Cooper Flagg Pursuit
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, head on over to Portland Trail Blazers on SI.