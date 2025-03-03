Blazers Will Be Extremely Shorthanded in Clash vs 76ers
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia 76ers today but they will be shorthanded for this game. Portland has already ruled out multiple players for this contest as they look to get back on track.
More news: Former Blazers Lottery Pick Meyers Leonard Announces Retirement From Basketball
Center Deandre Ayton, forward Jerami Grant, forward Matisse Thybulle, and center Robert Williams III have all been ruled out for this game. This leaves Portland with a big hole in the front court and along the wing spots for the contest.
This is certainly less than ideal for the Trail Blazers, especially as they face a desperate 76ers team. Philadelphia has had a nightmare season and will be looking to get the win to stay alive in the playoff race.
Without all these players for this game, the Trail Blazers will need to rely on others to step up in their absence. Guards Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons have been playing well of late, giving Portland some life from the backcourt.
Additionally, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija have both performed well for the Trail Blazers. This team may be undermanned but they will still fight, much like they did in their last game.
More news: Blazers' Current Success Could Pay Off Massively Down The Line
Portland dropped a frustrating game on Sunday to the Cleveland Cavaliers, allowing Cleveland to make a big comeback in the second half. With the loss, the Trail Blazers saw their place in the Western Conference standings drop as they continued on with their unlikely playoff push.
Avdija dropped 30 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in the loss to the Cavaliers. The sharpshooting wing was everywhere for the Trail Blazers and helped them stay competitive against one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
The Trail Blazers currently own a record of 27-34 for the season, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the West standings. They are currently five games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the final Play-In spot in the playoff race.
More Trail Blazers news: New NBA Mock Draft Has Blazers Land Star Duke Forward
Blazers' Robert Williams Listed as Trade Target For Knicks This Summer
Blazers Center Named as Trade Target For Powerhouse Eastern Conference Squad
Blazers Forward Believes He Can Solve Teams' Biggest Issue
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.