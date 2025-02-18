Blazers' Deni Avdija Leads NBA in Specific Statistic, Even Over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Although Portland Trail Blazers starting small forward Deni Avdija may not have joined superstar Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on this season's All-Star roster, but he has shockingly bested the 6-foot-11 nine-time All-Star in one surprising stat. Per Stat Defender, Avidja has the highest rate for drawing fouls in transition thus far this season, with his 29 percent just edging out Antetokoummpo's 28.8 percent so far.
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson ranks third with 26.1 percent, New York Knicks wing Josh Hart's 24.4 percent is good for the fourth-best rate, and three-time All-Star Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam rounds out the top five with 21.7 percent.
Stat Defender supplied another intriguing Avdija stat, unpacking which players Avdija most disrupted as a defender during the 2023-24 season, his last with the Washington Wizards.
All-Defensive Team then-Brooklyn Nets small forward Mikal Bridges had the most trouble against Avdija (he made 22.2 percent of his field goal attempts when guarded by Avdija last year). Four-time All-Star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young only made 27.3 percent of his looks from the floor.
Now-retired former Charlotte Hornets/Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward, then-Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic, then-Hawks shooting guard Dejounte Murray, and six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum all had the third-best luck, making 30 percent of their attempts.
Portland has had an exciting run in January and February, reviving its season across the last month specifically. In their last 15 games, the Trail Blazers have gone 10-5 and have turned themselves into a defensive juggernaut. Avdija, who was quickly demoted to the bench to start the year, has been reinvigorated as a starter on both sides of the ball.
Across 52 games for the 23-32 Trail Blazers, the 6-foot-9 wing is averaging 14.5 points while slashing .459/.339/.778, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
