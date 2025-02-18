Blazers' Deni Avdija Leads NBA in Specific Statistic, Even Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Players Who Had The Least Success Offensively When Guarded By Deni Avdija In The 2023-24 NBA Regular Season (Min. 10 Total FGA) :



FG%

1. Mikal Bridges — 22.2%

2. Trae Young — 27.3%

3. Gordon Hayward — 30.0%

3. Luka Doncic —… https://t.co/O14MpAPZpv pic.twitter.com/jmQh61ecEz