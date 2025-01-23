Is Franz Wagner Playing vs Blazers? Magic Release Full Injury Report
After missing the last 20 games with a torn right oblique, rising star Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner will make his return to action against one of the NBA's worst teams by record, the 15-28 Portland Trail Blazers, on Thursday night.
Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton's status remains up in the air, unfortunately. The 6-foot-11 big man is questionable to play through what is officially being described as left knee soreness.
Two other Portland starters, forward Toumani Camara (illness) and point guard Anfernee Simons (low back soreness), are also questionable to play.
Read More: Deandre Ayton Injury Status for Blazers vs Magic
Wagner's comeback is much needed for an ailing Orlando club, which could still miss several key rotation players against Portland.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, shooting guard Gary Harris (left hamstring strain), center Goga Bitadze (concussion protocol), and starting All-Defensive Team point guard Jalen Suggs (low back strain) are all sidelined for the Magic. Wagner's big brother Moritz is done for the year after tearing the ACL in his left knee.
Two-way guard Mac McClung is away from Orlando, and will put in reps with the team's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
Wing Jett Howard (left ankle sprain) and power forward/center Jonathan Isaac (illness) will both play.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers' Current Season Trajectory Sets Them Up for Massive Failure Down the Line
As of this writing, the status of only one standard roster Magic player, reserve point guard Cole Anthony, is up in the air. Suggs' primary backup is questionable to play through an illness.
Orlando was looking to be in the running for a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference early in the season, before both Wagner and All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero incurred oblique injuries and missed multiple months. Now, the Magic are 23-22 on the year after losing four straight, and have plummeted to the East's No. 7 seed.
Across his 25 healthy games for the Magic thus far this season, the 6-foot-10 swingman out of Berlin had been averaging 24.4 points on .465/.321/.881 shooting splits, 5.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Predicted to Land $51 Million Wing in Swap for Jerami Grant
Donovan Clingan Injury Status for Blazers vs Heat
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.