Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Blazers Release Full Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are sitting at 17-29 which is good for the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.
For a Portland team that is eyeing the NBA Draft Lottery odds more intently than a play-in spot in the West, their seeding doesn't seem to be an issue at the moment.
Despite this, it is always nice from a fan standpoint to see your team win, but the Trail Blazers seem to be doing a little too much of that lately if a higher Draft pick is really their 2024-25 intentions.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Earns Huge Honor at NBA All-Star Weekend
Portland is 4-1 in their last five games, including four wins in a row before a 10-point defeat to the team with the best record in the league — the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Before that, the Trail Blazers lost five straight contests, which again is not the best sight for a fan, but knowing that it would improve the chances of a higher pick in June, is taken in stride.
As they look ahead to the matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, it has the potential to be as exciting a game as it was earlier this month.
On Jan. 4, the Trail Blazers won a nail-biter against the Deer 105-102. A question that looms ahead of the final game of the team's season series is if two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will play.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Portland Reunite with Fan Favorite
Per a morning NBA injury report, Antetokounmpo had been as probable while still nursing his right patella tendinopathy.
Now, it's official: he's playing.
Antetokounpo is always the main event when he comes to town as he is averaging the second-most points in the NBA this season at 31.5 per contest, along with 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Not to mention, he is doing all this on 60.5 percent from the field.
Portland will do their best to stop him as Anfernee Simons is currently dropping 18.4 points per game along with Shaedon Sharpe and his 17.3 per contest.
Another X factor to watch will be forward Toumani Camara and his lockdown defense. The 24-year-old is averaging 12 points, 1.4 steals, and 5.6 rebounds in Portland's last 10 games.
Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton will suit up.
MoreTrail Blazers:
Blazers Rumors: New Team Listed as Potential Landing Spot For Anfernee SimonsDeandre Ayton Upgraded for Blazers vs BucksBlazers Predicted to Move Deandre Ayton For All-Star Forward
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.