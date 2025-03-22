Is Jamal Murray Playing vs Blazers? Nuggets Reveal Final Injury Report
With the Denver Nuggets' best player already sidelined against the Portland Trail Blazers for their Western Conference clash on Friday night, everyone has one burning question: will Denver's second-best player be available?
Fresh off a miserable run through the 2024 Paris Olympics for his native Team Canada, Denver point guard Jamal Murray had an inconsistent season start to his 2024-25 campaign. But he has rounded into form across the last several months, helping improve the Nuggets to a 44-26 record and the current No. 3 seed in the West.
But his status for a winnable game against the 31-39 Trail Blazers had been a bit murky to start the day.
According to an early afternoon league injury report, Murray had been considered questionable to suit up through a sprained right ankle.
Three-time league MVP center Nikola Jokic has been ruled out with a left ankle impingement, backup power forward DaRon Holmes II continues to recuperate from a right Achilles tendon repair, and second-year swingman Julian Strawther remains out with a sprained left knee, too.
Now, Murray has been officially made available for the bout.
On the Trail Blazers side, Portland is down two centers: Deandre Ayton (left calf strain) and Robert Williams III (left knee injury management). Williams, a former All-Defensive Teamer during his Boston Celtics days, is likely done for the year after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on that knee that should sideline him for four-to-six months.
Ayton was initially projected to return around now. Instead, fans continue to await a comeback timeline for the Trail Blazers' starting center.
Third-year deep bench Trail Blazers power forward Jabari Walker is still in the league's concussion protocol.
Portland is just two games behind the 33-37 Phoenix Suns for the No. 10 seed in the West, the final slot in the play-in tournament bracket this year. With Denver's top stars taking the night off, the Trail Blazers have a premium opportunity to make up a little ground.
