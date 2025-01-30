Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Blazers vs Magic
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up to take on the Orlando Magic tonight as they try to keep the winning ways going strong. Heading into this game, Magic guard Jalen Suggs could end up missing the contest.
Suggs was listed as questionable heading into the game. Orlando would lose a key player if Suggs isn't able to go in this contest.
If Suggs can't go, this would give the Trail Blazers a big advantage. The guard has averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Orlando has dealt with all sorts of injuries this season so Portland should look to grab another win here tonight. The team could make a surprise push toward the postseason if they are able to maintain this strong performance over the next few weeks.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Chauncey Billups Praises Scoot Henderson After Rising Stars Selection
Portland has been playing very well of late, winning five of their last six games overall. After a slow start to the year, the Trail Blazers have started to figure out more consistency on the court.
“Everybody else is the ones saying we can’t win,” Billups said Tuesday. “It’s not our guys in there, it’s not me. You all know how I am. Y’all know what I’m about. So we’re trying our butts off and we’re just playing real well right now.”
Getting a win over a scrappy team like the Magic could go a long way in the overall growth of this Trail Blazers team. Portland has been looking to build forward and the team has stepped up in a huge way of late.
No matter if Suggs suits up or not, the Trail Blazers can't lose focus. They have been playing very well lately and the fans deserve to see a winning team on the floor.
We will know more about the status of Suggs as we get closer to tip-off later tonight.
More Trail Blazers news:
Trade Talk Around Former Blazers Fan Favorite Starting to Heat Up: Report
Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Makes Big Leap in NBA Rookie Leaderboard
Blazers Notes: Donovan Clingan ROTY Rank, Deni Avdija Channels John Cena, More
Bold Trade Proposal Sees Blazers' Robert Williams III Land With Western Contender
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.