NBA Commissioner Sends Clear Message on Blazers HC Chauncey Billups’ Arrest
After an encouraging (if such a thing can exist) 118-114 season opening loss to the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves where the Portland Trail Blazers kept things close despite key offensive cogs like Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe not shooting the ball particularly well, the team's 2025-26 campaign was thrown for a loop on Thursday when the FBI announced it was indicting recently-extended head coach Chauncey Billups.
The former Hall of Fame point guard was taken into custody for his alleged role as a lure in an illegal, mob-controlled poker ring, designed to bring in big marks to rigged games.
The NBA responded swiftly, placing Billups and another indicted current NBA figure, Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier, on administrative leave while the bureau's work continues.
Portland replaced Billups with former San Antonio Spurs champion big man-turned-assistant coach Tiago Splitter on an interim basis.
Speaking with Amazon Prime's Cassidy Hubbarth in the midst of an eventual New York Knicks home victory against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, league commissioner Adam Silver weighed in on the arrests and the charges.
As Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" blared in the background, Silver strived to express concern about the arrests — with ads for the NBA's many gambling partners no doubt raring to be showcased at the next commercial break.
"My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed," Silver said. "There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach, it was very upsetting."
Silver took pains to pivot to the topic of the games at hand and the league's new broadcasting partnership with Amazon this season. Prime and NBC/Peacock bought into the NBA's broadcast rights after the soon-to-be-split Warner Bros. Discovery (which owns longtime partner TNT) balked in a bidding war. Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, remains a partner, and has taken over TNT's beloved, Emmy-winning "Inside The NBA" program.
"I apologize to our fans that we are all dealing with now this situation, but in terms of the competition on the floor, it's been spectacular," Silver added.
