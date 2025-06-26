NBA Executive Throws Massive Shade at Trail Blazers for Hansen Yang Selection
The Portland Trail Blazers surprised more than a handful of people when selecting Chinese center Yang Hansen with the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Portland initially had the 11th overall pick — though that selection was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal where Portland moved down a few spots in order to earn future draft compensation.
Yang, who just turned 20 years old, is now set to join a robust young core in Rip City featuring the likes of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Deni Avdija, Rayan Rupert, Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, and Toumani Camara.
That's not to say that everyone was thrilled by this selection. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, an anonymous NBA front office person called the picking of Yang "the wildest pick [the person has] ever seen. Those jobs up there are on the line."
"Those jobs" clearly include the Portland front office braintrust featuring general manager Joe Cronin. The negativity could come from Yang's perceived status as a project. Others may question his athletic ability. However, it could also be a case of sour grapes.
Yang had his supporters throughout the league after performing well at the NBA Combine. It could've been a situation where the hope was that he'd slip into the second round where a team could take him without having to trade up/give up compensation.
While Yang went much higher than his second-round projection, some are intrigued by his unique skill-set. While not a great athlete, Yang's passing ability coupled with his craftiness around the rim have those within the Portland organization very excited.
The plan appears for him to start the year with the team. By getting Yang into an NBA-level conditioning program, and practicing versus NBA-level athletes on a daily basis, the hopes are that he'll quickly be able to acclimate to the rigors of the league.
Fortunately, he can take his time developing behind Clingan as he also sets out to adjust to an entirely new non-basketball culture.
