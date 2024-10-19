New Blazers Starting Lineup Blows Doors Off Jazz in Preseason Finale
Though the jury might be out on last year's Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick, former G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson, it sure looks like team general manager Joe Cronin did not screw up this year. He selected former two-time University of Connecticut Huskies champion center Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft last June.
In just 24:18 as the Trail Blazers' starting center for its preseason finale against the Utah Jazz Friday night, the 7-foot-2 rookie big man scored 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor, grabbed an insane 20 rebounds (again, in 24 minutes), dished out four dimes and blocked four shots.
The Trail Blazers blew the doors off Utah, in a 124-86 massacre.
In an interesting move, head coach Chauncey Billups opted to demote Scoot Henderson to a bench role even with Shaedon Sharpe still sidelined, promoting Toumani Camara to serve as his shooting guard and keeping Anfernee Simons at his projected regular season position of point guard. Starting center Deandre Ayton was benched, and rookie Donovan Clingan drew the start in his stead. Regular starting forwards Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant did suit up.
Playing a stifling, defense-first style, the Blazers kicked off a veritable block party in the contest's first quarter. Donovan Clingan got the action started with his lone rejection of the frame. Grant led the way with two rejections in the frame. Camara, Avdija, and backup center Duop Reath also each chipped in a block apiece.
The Trail Blazers got off to a surprisingly pronounced 29-17 first frame lead, and did not look back.
A fastbreaking, pass-heavy offense with lots of long limbs on the other end of the floor paid dividends in the second half. The Blazers galloped to a demonstrative 60-33 edge by halftime, led by Grant's 16 points. Avdija served as a great set-up man, showing off a surprising handle and court awareness:
Portland continued to build on that epic lead in the third period, outscoring Utah 36-22. The shorthanded Blazers' amended roster gave intriguing young players like Toumani Camara and Dalano Banton to step up a bit. Though Camara scored just eight points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field, he also grabbed five rebounds, nabbed four steals, blocked a shot and dished out a single dime, while putting up a game-most +35 plus-minus.
Reserve small forward Dalano Banton had a fairly modest four points on 2-of-3 shooting plus six rebounds, but he also had perhaps the dunk of the night with this brutal slam over Svi Mykhailiuk:
Portland wrapped up the third frame up 96-55. That's not a typo. Clingan had 14 points and 17 rebounds by the end of the third frame, his second (and thus, last) double-double of the preseason.
Bench wing Rayan Rupert finished with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor.
Portland kicks off its regular season Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. Though the team isn't trying to win too many games this year, it does appear to be constructing the kind of infrastructure that could lead it to major success in the years to come.
