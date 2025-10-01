Blazers GM Says He Won't Be Disappointed if Portland Misses Playoffs This Year
The start of a new season for any sports franchise brings varying levels of excitement within its fan base.
Even the most morose, negative, and cynical fans look forward to the strt of the regular season where even a glimmer of hope has them coming back year after year.
It's another thing when one of your organizational heads throws some cold water on the optimism before the year even begins.
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin recently spoke at the team's media day. Touching upon several topics, he was asked about the upstart Blazers and the possibility the team could push for a playoff spot.
Perhaps a bit too candidly, Cronin admitted that making the playoffs doesn't appear to be a major goal this upcoming season.
“The goal is to compete every night," Cronin said. "Do we want to make the play-in? Yes. Do we want to make the playoffs? Yes. Do we want to win 16 playoff games? Yes. But I don’t have expectations and won’t be disappointed if those things don’t happen as long as we are continuing to grow."
It's a strange comment to make even if the general manager firmly believes it. Portland had a fantastic end to last year, and brings back a core of very good, young players in Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, and Yang Hansen.
Veteran Jrue Holiday was added to give the team some experience on the floor, as well as a guy with a proven track record. While sitting out recovering from a torn Achilles, Damian Lillard was also brought back to further the impact of leadership off-the-court until he's able to play.
In short, those in Rip City should feel excited about this team — and the expectations should in all honestly increase given the talent on this team. When surveying the bottom of the Western Conference, there's a real case to be made that the Trail Blazers could end up better than the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans.
At the very worst, they'll be right there battling those teams, as well as the San Antonio Spurs, for a play-in spot.
Despite Cronin's comments, it's not too farfetched to see the Blazers competing for a playoff, or at least a play-in, spot in 2025-26.
