Trail Blazers $48 Million Center Listed Among Biggest Trade Candidates
The Portland Trail Blazers have been fairly active this offseason. They have already traded for Jrue Holiday and bought out Deandre Ayton, in addition to signing Damian Lillard.
Portland still has four centers on the roster because they drafted Yang Hansen in the first round. They believe he has all of the traits to become a superstar in the league.
That leaves a logjam at that position, and one of those centers is a bigger trade candidate than the rest of them are. It's someone who hasn't been able to stay healthy.
Robert Williams III is the Trail Blazers' most obvious trade candidate
According to Hoops Hype, Robert Williams III is the biggest trade candidate for the Blazers this season. It makes sense with how the roster is constructed for the Blazers.
The issue is that Portland would have traded Williams III already if he had a robust trade market. His failure to stay healthy makes it very hard for Portland to find teams willing to take him.
Williams III is on an expiring contract, so that might end up helping their ability to move him closer to the trade deadline. That's the hope, because he doesn't have many suitors at the moment.
Over the last two seasons, he has only played just 26 games in Portland. He isn't available enough to justify the Blazers giving him playing time over Donovan Clingan, Hansen, or Duop Reath.
The Trail Blazers might have to dump Williams III in a trade in order to trade him
If the Blazers really want to get rid of him, they might have to add some draft capital in order to dump him. If they attach a couple of second-round picks, that might do the trick.
Of course, that's not something that the Blazers would prefer to do. They are hoping that the fact that he is on an expiring contract is enough to entice another team to make a move for him.
In just six games last season, Williams III averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 64.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
