Walker Kessler Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Utah Jazz tonight as they try to win two games in a row. Portland is coming off a franchise history-making victory over the Charlotte Hornets and they will try to overpower the Jazz tonight.
Utah is dealing with some injuries entering this game, with center Walker Kessler being listed on the injury report. Kessler has been ruled out due to this and won't play against the Trail Blazers tonight.
Without Kessler, the Jazz will need to rely on others to help get them the win. Utah has some other injuries that they will need to deal with but Kessler gives them a strong defensive presence whenever he is on the floor.
The Trail Blazers are going to be without centers Robert Williams and Deandre Ayton for this game as well. Both are dealing with injuries so Portland will try to rely on rookie Donovan Clingan.
Portland will look to take advantage of this situation and get another win. The confidence level within the Trail Blazers locker room is very high right now and the team believes that they can make an unlikely push toward the postseason.
The Trail Blazers currently hold a record of 24-33 for the season and sit in 13th place within the Western Conference standings. It may be a longshot for this team to make a playoff push but the Trail Blazers are only 4.5 games back of the final Play-in stop within the standings.
If the team were to put together a few solid weeks of basketball, they could make life very interesting for the teams ahead of them in the standings. Portland has shown great growth this year and will look to make much more noise tonight against the Jazz.
