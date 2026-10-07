3 Storylines I'm Focused On in the Blazers Preseason Opener vs. Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to tip things off for the preseason as they welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Moda Center.

This will be the first chance for the Blazers to face off against another opponent, which should give them some insight into whether some things and lessons from training camp are truly being processed.

Here's a look at three things I'm looking for during the Blazers' preseason opener.

Micah Nori's Guard Rotation

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori answers questions from the press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most burning question the Blazers have faced since the start of free agency is how the team will be able to manage the minutes of four starting-caliber point guards. Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday will all factor into the Blazers' backcourt in some capacity, but it remains to be seen how that will be tackled.

The preseason likely won't answer all of these questions, but it could give some ideas or clues. Lillard and Holiday likely won't play much, if at all, given that they are the veterans of the group, but the way Nori tries different combinations of guards should be intriguing to watch.

Deni Avdija's 'New' Role

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The point guard posse in Portland does add some doubt to Deni Avdija's role within the offense. Avdija isn't necessarily going to be that much different a player than he was a year ago, but his usage rate could take a bit of a hit. It will be interesting to see how the Blazers opt to feature Avdija compared to his teammates as he looks to find his footing amongst his new teammates.

He might not get a ton of minutes alongside the newer players on the roster, but it will be something to watch as he adapts to his new surroundings.

The Back End of the Rotation

Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci during media day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers are still figuring out exactly how the final players on the roster will factor into the team. Vit Krejci has a guarantee in his contract for opening night, and he could be the final member of the rotation. Meanwhile, Micah Potter has a non-guaranteed deal, and Jeremy Sochan is still on an Exhibit 9 contract.

Each player should see the court a good amount during their game against the Warriors, which will help General Manager Joe Cronin make his decisions as he finalizes the roster for the start of the season.

Tip-off between the Warriors and Blazers is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV.