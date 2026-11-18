The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their cross-country tour after a pair of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Blazers came up short in both contests against the Wolves, which gave them two of their five losses so far this season. However, despite the result, there are a couple of positives to take away from Portland's two-game series against Minnesota.

A Strong Bounce Back

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara attempts to steal the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers looked far better in their second game against the Wolves compared to the first. After shooting under 40 percent against the Wolves in their first game and failing to score 100 points, Portland looked far more engaged and competitive in the rematch.

The Blazers had a strong chance to win Game 2 of the series, but a miscue on the inbounds pass right as the game was about to finish resulted in a devastating loss for Portland.

Specifically, Damian Lillard looked a lot better in his second game than his first. Meanwhile, Toumani Camara struggled with his shot in both games, going combined 5 for 26 in the two matchups, but his impact on the defensive end was felt a lot more in the team's second game compared to the first.

The fact that Portland is learning from their mistakes and applying it to the future is a positive sign of what's to come.

Jayson Kent Makes the Most of His Opportunity

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jayson Kent during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Deni Avdija out as a late scratch due to injury, the Blazers gave Jason Kent a chance to make his first career start. The second-year pro scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the floor and had a positive impact on both ends.

"[We] wanted to make sure we keep our bench unit the same. If you start somebody else now, all of a sudden you have two or three guys in different roles. This kept everybody in their same role except for Jayson, who did a tremendous job," Blazers head coach Micah Nori said postgame.

Kent has had to step up with several people out, but it's nice to know that the team can count on him if they need to down the line.

Lessons Learned From Losses Hit Harder

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori watches as his team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the loss isn't the desired result from the team, they can walk away from their trip in Minneapolis focusing on both the positives and negatives. Win or lose, the Blazers aren't going to read too much into two of 82 games, especially in the middle of November in a season that should stretch deep into the spring.

"We've been pretty good. I think we've played 14 games, competed our butts off, and damn near all of them, if not all of them. That's what I took," Nori said.

There are definitely things that can be improved upon that will be focused on, but the Blazers will keep tweaking themselves to ensure they are making those necessary improvements over the course of the season.

The Trail Blazers are back in action tomorrow night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.