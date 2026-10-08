4 Winners, 2 Losers from Blazers Preseason Opener vs. Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating a win against the Golden State Warriors in their first preseason game at the Moda Center.

The Blazers came out on top, 123-118, even though Portland played its starters while Golden State left theirs at home. It could have been a stronger result, but the Blazers are definitely walking away with some positives, as well as a few negatives, following their matchup.

Here's a look at four winners and two losers from the contest:

Winner: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija enters the line up to play against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was some uncertainty about Avdija's level of production with the addition of Ja Morant to the backcourt, but if the first preseason game proved anything, it's that he should be just fine. Avdija scored a team-high 23 points in just 21 minutes of action, making 9 of his 13 shots, including 3 of 6 from downtown.

He should benefit from the spacing that Damian Lillard provides on the court, and that should be a part of his game that gets stronger as he drives to the rim. As the season continues along, the pair is only going to grow more comfortable with one another.

Winner: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard enters the line up to play against the Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame played his first basketball game in well over a year, and he showed that he still has it. It wasn't his best performance by any means, as he scored just 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Still, it was a sign that the team is going to be all right with him on the court. Lillard is only going to get more comfortable as the preseason rolls along, and that should carry into the regular season as well.

Winner: Jeremy Sochan

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jeremy Sochan during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sochan didn't get much of an opportunity, playing just 9 minutes late in the game, but he made the most of his time on the court. He scored 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting, making both of his 3-point attempts, and he was +12 on the court.

Sochan is still not guaranteed a roster spot, but he has to do everything in his power to secure that opportunity when he gets those chances during the preseason.

Winner: Micah Potter

Portland Trail Blazers center Micah Potter shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors guard Miles Kelly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Sochan Potter's spot on the roster is not guaranteed, but he proved exactly why the Blazers were smart to take a chance on him in the first place. Potter scored 13 points in 13 minutes, making a pair of 3-pointers, and he also grabbed six rebounds on the glass.

While his defensive game could sharpen over time, this is a strong start for him as he should move forward with more chances to showcase his skills.

Loser: Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Graham Ike. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clingan started the game for the Blazers, but he struggled to make much of an impact on offense. He made just one of his seven shots from the floor, which is not at the level he needs to be at to be the team's starting center. Of course, the preseason is just that, but it's safe to say he isn't thrilled with his performance against the Warriors.

He'll have a chance to get some better reps ahead of him between now and the start of the regular season, but he is going to be looking for a better result.

Loser: Ja Morant

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant's unofficial debut with the Blazers left a little meat on the bone. He committed four turnovers in just 19 minutes and made just three of his eight shots from the field. Blazers head coach Micah Nori suggested that Morant may have been rusty, which is why the preseason exists. The hope is that he can shake off this rust as he goes forward.

Morant should have a lot of attention on him this season, but he will have to ensure that he is tuning out the bad noise so he can be a productive part of the team.