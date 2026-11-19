The Portland Trail Blazers are trucking along on their road trip as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

To learn more about the Bucks' current state of affairs, we spoke with Milwaukee Bucks On SI contributor Tre Allen.

How have the Bucks begun their rebuild?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Brayden Burries drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a bad rebuild. I understand that the Bucks were expected to be bad without Giannis, but 1-14 is really bad especially given the leads and how many chances they had. The two rookies have been solid, you can tell they’re still finding their footing which is going to be some growing pains, but can’t expect much.

The young pieces from the Miami Heat, Kasparas Jakucionis and Kel’el Ware have shown flashes but consistency has been a problem. And if the Bucks get the hammer because of the Gary Trent Jr. problem then it’s a black hole of darkness for them. It’s hard to be optimistic when there hasn’t been much to build on besides the two rookies.

Who is the X-Factor for the Bucks in this matchup?

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. drives against the Atlanta Hawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been difficult to pinpoint a single X-factor with the inconsistency of the team, so I would point to the bench unit as a whole. The Bucks are Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. dependent so when they either have a good game or a bad one, someone has to step up to help. There isn’t a confident third option, so the bench unit which is led by Jaquez, still needs the group to step up.

When the two struggled against the Atlanta Hawks, Gary Trent Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and Kel’el Ware had big nights but when Jaquez had big nights against the Lakers and Magic, there wasn’t much production from the rest of the bench. If the unit can continue to produce and give more help to Herro and Jaquez then they’ll be in a good position.

What is one thing that people would be surprised to learn about the Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to find anything as a surprise with a team that’s 1-13 at this point, but I think a team that’s top 10 in rebounding, really struggles to clean the glsss defensively and allows the most offensive rebounds to opposing teams.

If the Bucks were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan holds the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert plays defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bucks were to beat the Blazers then they’re going to have to play a complete game. As cliche as it sounds, the Bucks close losses have came down to either a slow start or a bad quarter that sets them back for the game.

Bad quarters can happen and teams can go in runs but Milwaukee will have a drastic quarter where the opponent takes over and propels themselves to a win, so playing a full 48 where the Bucks don’t fall too behind will give them a chance to win.

What is your prediction for the game?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu plays defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bucks still haven’t found the lineups or consistency thus far into the season and with one win on the year, I don’t see them adding another one to one of the better teams in the Western Conference with a lot of talent. Milwaukee isn’t good on defense and with the scorers that Portland possesses, I can see it getting ugly. Blazers win 119-106.