Blazers Center Yang Hansen: 'There's Definitely Pressure That I Feel'
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When browsing social media and engaging in conversations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers — from X to Reddit and Instagram — Yang Hansen's name inevitably comes up.
Having avid fans and detractors alike, a Blazers game cannot pass without some discussion on the 7-foot-1, 270-pound Chinese big man. There has been an undeniable, persistent and regularly impassioned conversation encircling Yang all season, who's averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game across 11 contests.
A lot of the comments are unfairly negative. Some fiercely defend Yang, resorting to attacking Portland head coach Micah Nori and other Blazers players. If a game passes where Yang doesn't see the floor, dozens of tweets appear in Chinese demanding he's traded to a team where he'd have a bigger role.
This hasn't gone unnoticed by Yang. In a recent feature by The Athletic, he opens up about his attempts to stay positive in the face of negative comments — particularly those from frustrated fans upset with his lack of playing time or general development.
“It can be a lot to deal with,” Yang's interpreter, Jim Jiang, told The Athletic. “But I think for him, fortunately, he’s very resilient.”
'The Hope'
According to Su Quan, a vetern Chinese basketball broadcaster, Yang is called 'The Hope' in China. A country obssessed with basketball, the NBA is the most popular professional sports league on social media in China — league, team and player social media platforms total a combined 468 million followers.
With that many eyes and ardent fans, towering expectations follow.
“There’s definitely pressure that I feel,” Yang told The Athletic. “I’m the only Chinese player here in the NBA. There’s a lot of talk around me, so I’m going to have both positives and negatives.
“The people that are giving the pressure, the fans in China, they love basketball,” Yang continued. “They are looking for a hope, or a hero, to come out of the country. But I think they’re slowly learning and understanding what it’s like to actually make it to the NBA. Taking the time to adjust culturally, from a language perspective and from a basketball perspective.”
A lot of the lofty prospects Yang is shouldered with is obviously because of Chinese superstar Yao Ming, the top pick in the 2002 NBA Draft who crafted a Hall of Fame career as a member of the Houston Rockets.
Yang acknowledges Yao's contributions to Chinese basketball and the standard he's established. Jiang told The Athletic that Yang "just wants to be his own player."
"Let him be the first Hansen," Jiang told The Athletic. "Don't let him be the next Yao."
Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01