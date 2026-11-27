When browsing social media and engaging in conversations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers — from X to Reddit and Instagram — Yang Hansen's name inevitably comes up.

Having avid fans and detractors alike, a Blazers game cannot pass without some discussion on the 7-foot-1, 270-pound Chinese big man. There has been an undeniable, persistent and regularly impassioned conversation encircling Yang all season, who's averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game across 11 contests.

A lot of the comments are unfairly negative. Some fiercely defend Yang, resorting to attacking Portland head coach Micah Nori and other Blazers players. If a game passes where Yang doesn't see the floor, dozens of tweets appear in Chinese demanding he's traded to a team where he'd have a bigger role.

This hasn't gone unnoticed by Yang. In a recent feature by The Athletic, he opens up about his attempts to stay positive in the face of negative comments — particularly those from frustrated fans upset with his lack of playing time or general development.

“It can be a lot to deal with,” Yang's interpreter, Jim Jiang, told The Athletic. “But I think for him, fortunately, he’s very resilient.”

'The Hope'

Oct 16, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen is guarded by Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green and guard Gary Payton II in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Su Quan, a vetern Chinese basketball broadcaster, Yang is called 'The Hope' in China. A country obssessed with basketball, the NBA is the most popular professional sports league on social media in China — league, team and player social media platforms total a combined 468 million followers.

With that many eyes and ardent fans, towering expectations follow.

“There’s definitely pressure that I feel,” Yang told The Athletic. “I’m the only Chinese player here in the NBA. There’s a lot of talk around me, so I’m going to have both positives and negatives.

“The people that are giving the pressure, the fans in China, they love basketball,” Yang continued. “They are looking for a hope, or a hero, to come out of the country. But I think they’re slowly learning and understanding what it’s like to actually make it to the NBA. Taking the time to adjust culturally, from a language perspective and from a basketball perspective.”

A lot of the lofty prospects Yang is shouldered with is obviously because of Chinese superstar Yao Ming, the top pick in the 2002 NBA Draft who crafted a Hall of Fame career as a member of the Houston Rockets.

Yang acknowledges Yao's contributions to Chinese basketball and the standard he's established. Jiang told The Athletic that Yang "just wants to be his own player."

"Let him be the first Hansen," Jiang told The Athletic. "Don't let him be the next Yao."