Kings vs. Blazers Preview: Portland Chases 8th Seed in Regular Season Finale

The Portland Trail Blazers enter the final game of the regular season with everything on the line as they host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Moda Center.

Win or loss, this matchup serves as a season-defining moment for Portland, who are currently locked in a heated battle for the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk drives past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 5:30 PM PT

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: Rip City Sports Network

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Team Player Injury Status Kings PG Russell Westbrook Toe OUT Kings SF DeMar DeRozan Hamstring OUT Kings SG Zach LaVine Finger OUT Kings C Domantas Sabonis Knee OUT Blazers PF Jerami Grant Calf OUT Blazers PG Damian Lillard Achilles OUT Blazers SF Vit Krejci Calf Questionable

The Blazers got Shaedon Sharpe back from injury after two months on the sidelines. He played 15 minutes during the team's victory. Vit Krejci was also on the injury report with his calf injury and was upgraded to questionable, but he did not make his return. There is potential for him to do that in the regular season finale.

As for the Kings, they have been dealing with injuries all year, and four of their original starters are not participating in the final game of the season in Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.

The Stakes Are Higher Than Ever

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan reacts after scoring against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

For the Blazers (41-40), the path is clear. After a high-stakes victory against the Clippers on Friday, the Blazers likely need a victory over the Kings to secure their postseason positioning and give themselves two chances to get out of the Play-In Tournament.

A Clippers loss to the Golden State Warriors would also clinch Portland in the eighth spot, but that is unlikely to happen given Golden State's lack of importance in winning the game. The Warriors are already in 10th and the 9th seed will join them in the first elimination matchup of the Play-In Tournament.

While the Kings (22-59) have struggled this season, sitting at 14th in the West, they have some motivation to mess up the Blazers' plans. They also want their revenge against the Blazers, who have beaten them in each of the first three meetings this season.

Key Matchup: Deni Avdija vs. Kings' Defense

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

All-Star forward Deni Avdija has emerged as the engine of the Blazers' offense. His ability to facilitate and score at all three levels will be tested against a Kings team that wants nothing more than to stop him in his tracks.

Avdija scored 35 points in the win against the Clippers in their last game, and he has risen to the occasion many times this season. If the Kings want any success in keeping the Blazers at bay, stopping Avdija will be the key.

If Avdija can score 26 points or more, the Blazers will have a very good chance to win. They are 18-10 so far this season when Avdija reaches the 26-point mark.

With so much on the line for the Blazers, it would be shocking to see them lose at the final hurdle. The Blazers should win this game convincingly and punch a ticket to the Valley to face the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament's first round.