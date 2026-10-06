One Blazers Player Most Likely to Break Out This Season

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is going into his third season with the team, where he hopes to take a big leap compared to last year.

Clingan made a massive stride from his rookie year last season as he jumped into the starting lineup and helped the Blazers reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Now that expectations are higher, Clingan knows he has to step up to the plate on a more consistent basis.

"I feel like [I need to] show up every day ready to go, ready to win. You know, leave a max effort on the floor every night, and I feel like in a certain game aspect, just really be a defensive monster that you know protects the rim, makes guys not want to shoot shots that they want to take, and really, I just want to win. So really, just just going out there and showing up every day ready to compete," Clingan said at media day.

Expectations Growing for Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a big season coming up for Clingan as he goes into his third year. Clingan will be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, and the way he plays this year could determine how much he makes if Portland even offers him a new deal.

If last year was any indication of what Portland can expect from him in 2026-27, he should be well on the road towards an extension. However, the team wants to see him grow throughout the year before committing to him on a long-term deal.

The Blazers awarded Shaedon Sharpe, their 2022 first-round pick, a five-year, $90 million contract, but Scoot Henderson, the team's 2023 first-round selection, has not received a long-term deal with just one season left before hitting free agency. This shows that the Blazers are willing to commit to their draft picks, but it is far from a guarantee, especially under new ownership.

Given that the Blazers are in the Western Conference, where a lot of the top teams have a massive 7-foot center, having Clingan to defend against them is a big luxury. Clingan faced off against Victor Wembanyama in the playoffs last year, and there's a chance that Rudy Gobert and Chet Holmgren could be on the docket at some point during the postseason for Portland.

Given his growth from last season and the stakes for the future, Clingan is the most likely player on the Blazers' roster to enjoy a breakout season if he takes that next step, Portland should do the same as a team.