The Portland Trail Blazers are leaving Minneapolis disappointed after a 106-105 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

With 8.1 seconds to go, the Blazers had a chance to inbound the ball in hopes of getting fouled to send one of their top veterans to the free-throw line for a chance to go up by three. Donovan Clingan's pass was tipped by LaMelo Ball and stolen by Ayo Dosunmu, who led the fast break that resulted in a Jaden McDaniels layup with 2.6 seconds to go.

LaMelo Ball clutch steal + Jaden McDaniels transition layup WOW pic.twitter.com/ErQS4JFr66 — Wolves Videos (@WolvesVids) November 18, 2026

The Blazers had one final chance to spoil the Wolves and take the win. They got a good look for Damian Lillard on a drive, but it was blocked by Wolves forward Trey Lyles, resulting in back-to-back losses for just the second time this season.

TREY LYLES OMGGGGGG



TO SEAL THE WIN pic.twitter.com/hKX4pzxcly — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 18, 2026

Tough Loss for Blazers

"It's a shame because it's a tough one to lose for them, since they played so hard. We didn't shoot it all that well, but we just kept finding a way and got ourselves up by about 5 or 6," Blazers head coach Micah Nori said postgame.

This is arguably the darkest moment for the Blazers so far this season in what has been a strong 9-5 start. This was a very winnable game for Portland, especially after leading by as much as eight points throughout. Portland did enough to put themselves in a position to beat the Wolves, but some clutch plays down the stretch thrust Minnesota into a win.

However, it doesn't have the feel of a crippling loss, which is a positive sign.

Blazers Playing Hard in Tough Stretch

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers were on the second night of a back-to-back, in the middle of their longest road trip of the season. They were also playing without leading scorer Deni Avdija, which definitely affected the outcome of the game. Had Aavdie been on the court, the Blazers likely would have won this one.

Of course, the Wolves were also playing injured without Anthony Edwards, but that's a reality they have grown accustomed to over the last couple of weeks and have adapted to. It's a game that could have gone either way, but ultimately fell in favor of the Wolves, who made the necessary plays down the stretch.

For a team like the Blazers, it's a good lesson in how to take care of the smallest details in the game. There could have been a better inbounds play for Portland to execute, and that could have also affected the outcome. Ultimately, the Blazers fell short, and they take it on the chin because there is a long season ahead with players coming back to the court to help.