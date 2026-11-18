The Portland Trail Blazers were a few moments of focus away from a huge road victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but weren’t able to close out the game, falling on the second leg of the back-to-back set.

Without the likes of Deni Avdija, the game was bound to be difficult, but the Blazers found themselves in the driver’s seat with six seconds to go.

A set of questionable inbounding decisions by center Donovan Clingan and the coaching staff led to the Blazers’ potential 10th win of the season being snatched from their hands by Ayo Dosunmu—literally and figuratively—and the T-Wolves.

For the basketball savants of the world, it was not the prettiest game of basketball, but with the stockpile of names on the Blazers’ injury report, an ugly, scrappy game is to be expected.

The Blazers fall to 1-2 on their six-game road trip and 9-5 on the season.

Let’s go over two winners and two losers from Tuesday’s contest.

Winner: Deni Avdija

Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija grabs a rebound against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s not a mistake in the slightest. Avdija arguably left Minneapolis as the biggest winner. If there were any remaining doubts about his impact as the Blazers’ number one offensive option, they should be well and gone after last night’s defeat.

Avdija is second in the league in drives per game (22.7), and the gravity he draws from defenses on those drives to the basket is an integral part of the Blazers’ success this season. Without his skill set in this game, the offensive possessions and shot selection just looked far more difficult and forced. Avdija proved his value and importance to this team without even dressing last night, as he deals with inflammation in his left foot.

Loser: Scoot Henderson

Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson goes to the basket past Timberwolves center Joan Beringer in the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Same Scoot, different day. Though he had an improved second-half performance, Henderson’s struggles so far this season continued in the second leg of the back-to-back. So much so, you have to begin to wonder if this is just the standard to expect from Scoot.

Playing just 21 minutes, Henderson’s nine points on 4-of-13 shooting—0-for-6 in the first half—could tell you the story of his offensive shortcomings, but that would still feel too kind. The shot selection was poor and forced, the overall decision-making was hard to watch and let’s not even get into the defensive fouls he committed.

Micah Nori didn’t throw his guard under the bus postgame, but did acknowledge how rough this stretch has been.

“He’s in a in a bit of a funk, but he's competing, and that's all you can ask,” Nori said. “He’s just trying to do the right thing, play the right way.”

Two-way guard Jayson Kent got moved into the starting lineup in Avdija’s absence, playing 27 minutes, and genuinely impacted the game better in that time, so that will be something to keep an eye on heading into Milwaukee.

Winner: Jrue Holiday

Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday celebrates making a shot against the Timberwolves in the second half at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems like a surprise when Holiday has these 20-plus-point outings, and while that can be fair, his performance in last night’s loss as a whole should come as no surprise to anyone.

Holiday has been—in terms of advanced metrics—the Blazers’ most impactful player this season. Of all Portland’s five-man lineups that have played 12 minutes this season, only four of them have a positive net rating.

Three of them have Jrue in them.

He has played into his role magnificently this season, and that role is changing game after game. Against Minnesota, his role was to be a scorer, and that’s what he did, chipping in 23 points on 5-for-9 from three-point range. Holiday was excellent in the loss and deserves his flowers for his approach to this season.

Loser: Branden Carlson

Kings forward Leaky Black drives towards the basket defended by Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson during the third quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yang Hansen social media fan club is going to run away with this.

Carlson has been asked to step into a more involved bench role after Vit Krejci’s ankle fracture, and at times, it seems like the big man is a deer caught in the headlights.

In 14 minutes, Carlson was minus-10 and committed four fouls. In terms of play, Carlson just hasn’t found his role when he’s on the court. He’s not a rebounding machine (one offensive rebound), he isn’t an elite three-point threat and on the defensive end, he is a nonfactor. It could be too much too soon for the Utah native, but he has been given a huge opportunity to showcase his talent to the coaching staff and front office. Performances like last night’s, however, are far from admirable.