The Portland Trail Blazers have done a good job putting the franchise's future in a good spot this offseason.

However, the Blazers have some very tradeable contracts on their roster should they decide to make another big move to fill their last roster spot. Here are three of the most tradeable contracts on Portland's roster.

Shaedon Sharpe

Jan 28, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) dunks the ball during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sharpe is a player who may now find himself as the odd man out in Portland's backcourt. However, at just 23 years old, he is one of the Blazers' most intriguing trade chips. He has four more seasons of team control, with his cap hit not exceeding $25M in any of those four years.

Sharpe is a high level scorer who averaged 20.8 points per game, and he still hasn't entered his prime yet. If the Blazers believe that a trio of Sharpe, Ja Morant, and Scoot Henderson can exist together, then they will certainly not make a big trade. However, Sharpe's contract situation makes him an extremely tradeable asset.

Deni Avdija

Mar 27, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts to a play during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deni Avdija has quickly become one of the best value contracts in the entire NBA. It is extremely unlikely that the Blazers would think about trading him unless they are in a position to add a superstar caliber player.

Unlike Sharpe, Avdija fits perfectly alongside the rest of the Trail Blazers' young core. He is continuing to improve offensively, and he also has a positive impact on the defensive end of the floor.

Additionally, he is under contract for two more years, where he is making $13M and $12M respectively. When considering that he is only 26 years old on that type of contract, he is by far one of the Blazers' most valuable trade assets.

Honorable Mention: Robert Williams III

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) reacts from the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams III re-signed with the Blazers on a three-year deal that is worth $44 million earlier this offseason. His health and availability have been a huge question mark over the past few years, but he is on a relatively affordable contract for a center who averaged seven points and seven rebounds in under 20 minutes per game last year.

Williams III is likely not as tantalizing for potential trade partners as Avdija or Sharpe is, but if the Blazers decide they want to make a move without disrupting the core of their roster, they may look the way of their backup center.

Sharpe, Avdija and Williams each offer different types of trade value. The Trail Blazers have done a great job at adding quality talent at every position without having to overpay anybody. They now have a surplus of assets that can either continue to develop, or be used as trade pieces to make the roster even better.