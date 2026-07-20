Jalen Brunson Reacts to Nico Fumbling Him and Luka, Kobe Connection and Ranks OG’s Insane Game-Winner

I saw something online they were saying Dallas , Nico, they fumbled the two of you.

Well, they made decisions, and I, uh, and I'll leave it at that.

What's up y'all, it's Jan Bunton here, NBA champ.

Could have some time to look back at some moments and, uh, reflect a little bit.

Yeah It's just sweet.

Not where it all started, but this is definitely one step on this journey.

Dad in New York, wearing number 9.

Honestly, if we can get those jerseys back, that'd be pretty dope too.

As a kid, I don't remember too much from him playing in the garden.

I remember the trip to the garden.

I remember like the family room , like bits and pieces, but uh.

It was definitely a stop that my my parents loved .

Wow, this picture is, uh, this picture was up in our house for the longest time.

It might still be at my parents' house, uh, but, uh, me and Marcus Camby.

Uh, in the training room where I'm pretty sure it's still the same training room now, I always used to tuck my shirts in because of the jerseys had to be tucked in that my dad wore or the players wore, so.

Yeah, damn.

Dresscode was different back then than what it is now.

I was just seeing Marcus courtside at your games.

It was great.

It's great seeing all those guys is fantastic, um, but seeing like my dad's former teammates, it's pretty special seeing all of them and seeing how enthusiastic they are.

Yeah, this is, this is crazy.

Um, this was my senior in high school.

Um, It's me, Kobe, my mom, Kobe's sister, and my mom were teammates and roommates at in college at Temple University.

So, um, I remember the first time like seeing them embrace.

I was kind of confused.

I was like why do they feel like they know each other?

Mom told me the story and everything.

It was, um, it's really cool.

It's really cool and, uh, they still talk to this day.

I still reach out to, to her and her son.

It's always cool seeing like the, the backstories and the roots of of some of these pictures.

Prom, senior prom, me and Allie.

Wow, damn, she's been there since day one for sure.

She hasn't changed one bit, I've changed a little bit.

State championship picture.

This is great because this was, this is after 2 years in a row of falling short and being able to do it senior year.

It was awesome and then going out on a win like that, it was well worth the journey, 100%.

That's one of my favorite wins honestly.

Just from the triumphs of losing, losing and finally winning senior year was, uh, it was special, special.

Yeah, this is one of the craziest moments ever .

This and OG OG Tipping was um they're up there.

You know, when that, when that ball left his hand, when it left Chris's hand, I knew it, it looked good.

It looked good, and that was an option that we never really practiced.

Usually Arch either came up and shot it or kicked it ahead.

We never even practiced the pitchback option, but he made the right play at the right time and, and it worked out.

The reaction to everyone in this picture, like me, Cale, the guy behind the scores table, it was nuts.

I don't even know.

Like me and Ryan Arch were running towards each other, but then also trying to run towards Chris.

We were just like kind of like in the middle.

Which one greater, uh, it's.

It's close.

I'm gonna say this one was legit for the championship.

OGs, we went up 3-1.

But Recency biased, he could say OG, ah, it's.

I met the football coin for that one .

My boy, my guy, being drafted with him was special because I learned a lot like in my rookie year by just like watching him and seeing him, even though he was a couple years younger than me, he was just already great at everything he did like he never let anyone speed him up.

He, he just, he was a well oiled machine already.

It was something that I thought I had, but I still had a lot to learn.

So, uh, being able to grow with him as, uh, friends and teammates and his players, um.

Made me better, but, uh, that's my guy, man.

I, I love him to death for sure.

I saw something online they were saying Dallas, Nico, they fumbled the two of you.

Well, They made decisions and I, uh, and I'll leave it at that .

They made the decisions.

Yeah, this is the playoff series that not only gave me confidence going forward.

But um, In my head it kind of solidified that I, I have a chance to be more than what I think and what people think.

My introductory press conference right here.

So what was your mindset when you first got to New York?

It was definitely the first step of kind of figuring out what I was gonna do when I got here and everything and my mindset is gonna be myself and do what I can to contribute to winning.

I never really wanted to come in and say I'm gonna change this.

I'm gonna change that.

I was like, no, I'm just gonna be myself and put us in a great position to be successful by just trusting everything that I do, trusting my work and trusting my mindset, and um we'll see where that takes us.

First playoff series in New York.

I think this is why I understood that the garden was different.

Like I knew the garden was always different, but to be able to experience it, playoffs in the garden, the garden was real, and I knew that home court advantage was a real thing.

This was after we won against Boston, and I remember I just walked up to Stephen A, didn't really say too much, I just looked at him.

And I, I always will troll him for the things that he said when I first died in New York.

That was, that was a cool moment.

That was a cool moment for sure.

This is my girl Raya, and I, I've seen all the videos that she's.

Her and her family posts.

She's like a little mini me.

She, she's, she's perfect and she's be able to meet her and uh become friends with her and um stay connected with her has, has been awesome.

Yeah, figuring out Josh got traded to us, that was a genuine reaction because I had no idea that was even a thing.

I had no idea it was possible.

And uh, and also being at NA, getting my uh jersey retired that night.

Kind of made a full circle as well.

Yeah You you're seeing this?

Yeah, I'm, I'm, I'm, I'm skipping this, skipping her , skipping her, damn.

One of the first photos of uh, that we took professionally with Jordan being born, um.

Changed my life.

There's a lot of things I've done that I've been proud of, um, nothing beats being a father.

I didn't even know I had a celebration back then.

I guess I came back full circle and the do-rag is crazy.

The do-rag is crazy, but, uh, it's a lot of foreshadowing right there.

A lot of foreshadowing.