The Bulls Are DESPERATE For a Top 3 Pick

All right, let's talk about the Chicago Bulls.

Uh, phenomenal February, phenomenal.

0 and 11, 0 and 11 in the month of February.

In the month of February, Evan, the Bulls had the 28th offensive rating.

So they were bad in literally every sense of the word.

Now, this is by design, right?

Like the Bulls.

The Bulls at the deadline pulled the chute.

They traded away all their veterans.

You could argue they didn't get enough for at least a couple of them, but they traded away Vusovich.

They traded away, uh, Kobe White.

They traded away Kevin.

They traded away a bunch of guys, um, yeah, a whole, whole bunch disown, yeah, another guy traded a whole bunch of guys, didn't get much back in return.

They've got some injuries.

Patrick Williams is out.

Jalen Smith is out.

Like Yabuli is basically their starting center right now.

Like this is.

This is not going well in, in Chicago.

Um, but this is a team, man, that It's just been like they haven't been awful for, you know, every single year they've been in the play and they've been right there, but they've just been so irrelevant, right?

Like they haven't been out of the second round or out of the first round since 2015.

Since that time, we have been to the playoffs twice and they weren't supposed to make it in 2015.

I felt like I, I know, but like they're just, there's nothing.

There's nothing there, like there's nothing to get excited about.

Like their, their books aren't that bad.

Only only Josh Giddy and Patrick Williams are on long-term deals.

Giddy is an all-star, good trade, good player.

Buzeli, he can fill it up.

I like him a lot.

Uh, Noah Essingwe, like he's a good player as well.

But is there any team out there?

That like needs the lottery gods to favor them on lottery night.

Like they need a star, man.

They need somebody, yeah, they need Adam Silver to come out there and be like, hey bro, what have y'all been doing out here?

Like this is a big market team.

Like, do you understand the NBA really relies on this market?

Like the fans show up.

So how about you try?

Like, and I'm a Bulls fan, it's like.

Every year, it's like we, like we're synonymous for like not trying.

Like, you know what I mean?

Like when you show up, it's like, you're like, they haven't made out the first round since 2015, bro, like what are we talking about?

And I don't even wanna, let's not even talk about the players because I feel bad for the players.

At one point they had 6 point guards or something crazy, like, you know what I mean?

Like.

I, I said it, it was, it was elementary, but I'm not trying to knock it, but it's like, It it's starting to get ridiculous on how you can't make winners, you can't get stars there.

You, you, it, it, it's, it's just been so much going on, and I'm not even joking.

Adam Silver should be like, hey, what are y'all doing?

Can I, can I add something here, like some of the reporting that was out there, and this kind of made me laugh, not that I'm down here with reporting, but like the, like the strategy, like, is that the Bulls plan to be aggressive when it comes to offer sheets for restricted free agents, and I'm like, huh, who could they be talking about?

Like, are you gonna go big?

Oh, are you gonna go big on Benedict Matherin?

Like, is that the right thing to do?

Are you gonna go big on Tarry Eason?

Is that the right thing to do?

Are you gonna go big on Walker Kessler?

They certainly could use some size in that front court, but are you gonna make Walker Kessler the kind of offer, like 25 to $30 million per year to be the anchor of your front court?

And if you do, and if you get that guy, like, does that move the needle at all?

Like, this idea they're gonna go out and spend a bunch of money.

They never have, but they're gonna be right back on the ham, but they're gonna be right back on this hamster wheel if they do that.

If they go out and overspend on Benedict Maurin, who's having a nice run with the Clippers.

Yeah, congrats on that.

Good run.

I, I, I wouldn't, I wouldn't go giving him a bloated contract though, that's for sure, based on a couple of months of, of play.

Walker Kessler, I like him a lot.

The injury killed this season, obviously.

He was a double-double guy all last year.

I think he's a really good player.

Is he worth $30 million per year?

I, I, I, man, I don't know.

Tarry Eason.

I like him as a role player.

Yeah, I love you to death, man.

Like, but, but you wanna know what what's so impressive, Chris.

As a Bulls fan, you basically are probably reading the mind of the front office.

They're gonna do all that dumb ass shit.

Like, like, like, like when you sit there, I'm like no, this is, this is, this is gonna happen.

Like this, like this, like I know the Lakers fans like get upset or New York used to get upset when they're like this is what we're gonna get this year, but like at least you get something.

Like, you know what I mean?

Like we try to pour syrup on shit and call it pancakes.

Like you know what I mean?

And it's like you are accurately describing.

What, what they're about to do, like, like, legit, and then shout out to my Chicago people , we're still gonna come to the games.

But that is, that is absolute they gonna do all that bullshit you just said, bro.

You are truly, God bless you, bro.

You're truly a genius, bro.

No , you are, bro, cause they, cause they're gonna do that dumb ass shit, bro.

God damn, I just, damn, I know they think like we, we got something in our back pocket.

They, they need to hit.

They need to hit, man.

They got hit on this pick.

Like there are a lot of teams feeling that.

Like Utah is feeling that Washington's feeling that, but Chicago as a big market team should not, should not be this irrelevant for this long.

Chris, you've been to this city.

How beautiful is this city, bro?

Great city, great city, great.

And like you mentioned, the fans, like they show up, they come to that building, and they fill it.

Most nights, they are starving for some measure of success.

Like, it, look, they, they can't get, like, can they get a big man, please?

Like, your GM and Arturi is the guy that was given a lot of credit for drafting Nikole Jokic.

Can, can we find the next guy?

Like, it's not Vusovich, like he acquired him, but can we find the next guy?

This team needs a great big man.

As bad as they need anything ever.

Like they need the next great power forward big man because they got some decent, like, I think Giddy, his ceiling is, we still haven't hit his ceiling yet.

He's a good player, but they need a center, man.

Like they gotta find a, a, a high-level big.

Like Jokic is a, is a shooting star.

I'm not saying you find the next guy there, but if you're like, if you're the GM and your talent isn't scouting.

You gotta get somebody, man.

You, you gotta get, you gotta hit on a late 1st, early 2nd, mid 2nd, I don't know, something like that.

Yeah, you're not, you're not lying, bro.

It, it's.

And it's not even like we're banner chasing like the Celtics or like the Lakers or like we count no, no, 100%.

I'm saying as Bulls fans just make this shit look good.

Like you remember how much like we acted like we were gonna beat the Heat back in 2012 and all that.

We got a champion like that's all we want.

Like we had Michael Jordan, we had 6 rings like just, just, just make it to where like it's Cinco de Mayo, OK, so we can really party.

Come playoff time, like that type of stuff.

The, the Latinos out like we enjoy ourselves, but shit.

We, we ain't we ain't asking to win no chip.

We just, we just, you know what I mean?

Eastern Conference Finals every blue moon, and that's good enough for us.

That should be a bumper sticker.

Just get us to the Eastern Conference Finals in Chicago and make it work.