76ers Sign Recent Lakers Player Before Warriors Game
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to welcome the Golden State Warriors to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night for a primetime matchup. Unfortunately for the 76ers, the season has only gotten worse following the recent Joel Embiid news. Factor in them not having their first-round pick if it lands outside the top six selections, the process isn't doing them well.
As for the Warriors, their move for Jimmy Butler is paying dividends, as they have had just one loss since his arrival. Looking to push up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and a win Saturday will help tremendously. In a potential move for the future for the 76ers, reports indicate they are bringing in a former Los Angeles Lakers guard to a new deal.
ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania announces that the Sixers have agreed to a deal with Lakers guard Jalen-Hood Schifino.
After a disappointing rookie season, Schifino was included in the three-team deal that landed the Lakers Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Ending up in Utah with the Jazz, Schifino was later waived and is now heading to the 76ers on a two-way deal. The Sixers also waived two-way wing David Roddy to make the deal.
While the Sixers already have their guard pairing of the future with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Schifino has an opportunity to earn some minutes down the stretch as the Sixers hold a nine-game losing streak. Regardless of the situation, Schifino's next stop will take him to the East Coast.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball