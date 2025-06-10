Inside The Warriors

4x NBA All-Star Goes Viral For Meltdown After Mid-Game Ejection

The former Golden State Warriors star got into an altercation with a few fans.

Austin Veazey

March 31, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) reacts after being ejected on a flagrant two foul during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
DeMarcus Cousins has never had the coolest temper, as he finished his NBA career with 14 ejections, tied for the 6th most in NBA history. He also had over 140 technical fouls in his NBA career.

That's why, despite his immense level of talent, his career still felt slightly underwhelming, even making four All-Star Games and two All-NBA Teams. Two serious injuries didn't help, but his teams with the Sacramento Kings were never great, and even the good teams he joined found a way to fall short, as the Golden State Warriors did in 2019 because of his and Kevin Durant's injuries.

That temper showed its ugly head on Monday night. DeMarcus Cousins has been playing for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico, and in a game against Vaqueros de Bayamon, he started to get into it with a fan sitting courtside. That led to Cousins being ejected and fans started throwing drinks and popcorn at him in the tunnel.

Cousins was noticeably upset, trying to fight through the police officers and team personnel to find who was throwing drinks at him. Here's an angle with an obscene gesture or two with the fan on the sideline that started it all with Theo Pinson doing his best to keep it from getting worse.

This is an eerily similar situation to the infamous Malice at the Palace in 2004, where Ron Artest was lying on the scorer's table and a fan threw a drink at him. Artest hopped into the stands and threw a few punches at said fan, which changed a lot of NBA rules about fan interactions. Puerto Rico may have to do something similar.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

