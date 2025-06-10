4x NBA All-Star Goes Viral For Meltdown After Mid-Game Ejection
DeMarcus Cousins has never had the coolest temper, as he finished his NBA career with 14 ejections, tied for the 6th most in NBA history. He also had over 140 technical fouls in his NBA career.
That's why, despite his immense level of talent, his career still felt slightly underwhelming, even making four All-Star Games and two All-NBA Teams. Two serious injuries didn't help, but his teams with the Sacramento Kings were never great, and even the good teams he joined found a way to fall short, as the Golden State Warriors did in 2019 because of his and Kevin Durant's injuries.
That temper showed its ugly head on Monday night. DeMarcus Cousins has been playing for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico, and in a game against Vaqueros de Bayamon, he started to get into it with a fan sitting courtside. That led to Cousins being ejected and fans started throwing drinks and popcorn at him in the tunnel.
Cousins was noticeably upset, trying to fight through the police officers and team personnel to find who was throwing drinks at him. Here's an angle with an obscene gesture or two with the fan on the sideline that started it all with Theo Pinson doing his best to keep it from getting worse.
This is an eerily similar situation to the infamous Malice at the Palace in 2004, where Ron Artest was lying on the scorer's table and a fan threw a drink at him. Artest hopped into the stands and threw a few punches at said fan, which changed a lot of NBA rules about fan interactions. Puerto Rico may have to do something similar.
Related Articles
Stephen A Smith Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach
NBA Fans React to Exciting Steph Curry Hollywood News