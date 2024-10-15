Andrew Wiggins Breaks Silence on Returning From Illness
After missing four preseason games, Golden State Warriors champion Andrew Wiggins is finally making his return tonight.
Wiggins had missed four games due to an unexpected illness but addressed the situation with the media before tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The first thing he mentioned was that he's currently feeling good after missing time, but that it was tough to get his conditioning back.
"It was tough, you lose it fast," Wiggins said about his conditioning. "I've been working hard, doing a lot of extra stuff to get my conditioning back, so I'm excited for tonight."
Prior to getting sick, there was much talk going into training camp about how great of shape Andrew Wiggins was in. He seemed very determined to prove himself on the court again after a very lackluster 2024 season. Unfortunately, Warriors fans never got the chance to see what that version of Andrew Wiggins looked like. When asked how close he was to that form, Wiggins wasn't really sure.
"I'm not sure. I'll know tonight once I get going... It felt really good, it felt like I had a really good summer of work," Wiggins said about his previous conditioning.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight in what should be a preseason game that every NBA fan plans on watching.
