Andrew Wiggins Downgraded to Questionable For Warriors vs Wizards

The Golden State Warriors will finally get their big three for the first time since 2019, but it seems like the hits may just keep coming.

Andrew Wiggins has been unexpectedly downgraded to questionable after being listed with general illness. According to Anthony Slater, both Klay Thompson and Otto Porter have recently missed games with the same listing. Hopefully, it's not as severe for Wiggins.

As of now, the Golden State Warriors are missing the following players: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and James Wiseman. Andre Iguodala is out with lower back tightness, Gary Payton is out with left knee soreness, and James Wiseman is out on G-League assignment.

Even though the Warriors may be missing all of these key players, having the big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green should be enough to handle a Wizards team without Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards are currently on a three-game losing streak, losing seven out of the last ten games

A win for the Golden State Warriors would create some fantastic momentum, proving just how strong their big three truly are. Not only that, but it would give the team a four-game winning streak and keep them solidified in the running for the two-seed.

Regardless of whatever happens tonight, everyone should enjoy the fact that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are finally playing a basketball game together again tonight.

