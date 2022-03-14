Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins Downgraded to Questionable Against Wizards

Andrew Wiggins Downgraded to Questionable Against Wizards

Andrew Wiggins is now listed with general illness.

Andrew Wiggins is now listed with general illness.

The Golden State Warriors will finally get their big three for the first time since 2019, but it seems like the hits may just keep coming.

Andrew Wiggins has been unexpectedly downgraded to questionable after being listed with general illness. According to Anthony Slater, both Klay Thompson and Otto Porter have recently missed games with the same listing. Hopefully, it's not as severe for Wiggins.

As of now, the Golden State Warriors are missing the following players: Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton, and James Wiseman. Andre Iguodala is out with lower back tightness, Gary Payton is out with left knee soreness, and James Wiseman is out on G-League assignment.

Even though the Warriors may be missing all of these key players, having the big three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green should be enough to handle a Wizards team without Bradley Beal. The Washington Wizards are currently on a three-game losing streak, losing seven out of the last ten games

A win for the Golden State Warriors would create some fantastic momentum, proving just how strong their big three truly are. Not only that, but it would give the team a four-game winning streak and keep them solidified in the running for the two-seed.

Regardless of whatever happens tonight, everyone should enjoy the fact that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are finally playing a basketball game together again tonight.

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole's Clutch Threes

Patrick Beverley Details Relationship With Steph Curry

Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win

USATSI_17879161_168390270_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Downgraded to Questionable For Warriors vs Wizards

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
klay-thompson-giannis-GETTY
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Encouraging Message For Klay Thompson

By Joey Linn19 hours ago
USATSI_17879260_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green and Otto Porter Officially Listed as Available Against Wizards

By Farbod Esnaashari20 hours ago
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Vs Wizards Preview as Draymond Green Returns

By C.J. Peterson21 hours ago
1280_17
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Big Night

By Joey LinnMar 13, 2022
Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Placed on Minutes Restriction in Highly-Anticipated Return

By C.J. PetersonMar 13, 2022
1370239799.0
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to 38-Point Game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Joey LinnMar 12, 2022
stephen-curry-smiles-iso
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Davidson's Big Win

By Joey LinnMar 12, 2022
USATSI_10021162_168390270_lowres
News

Evan Turner Reveals he Secretly Rooted For Steph Curry While Facing Him

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 12, 2022