Andrew Wiggins Makes First Instagram Post in Six Months
Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins has remained a very low-profile figure on social media. He has not used his Twitter since June and hasn't used his Instagram since April - until now.
Wiggins broke his six month silence on Instagram to send a simple message to Warriors fans.
"Year 11."
Wiggins had been dealing with his father's deteriorating health throughout the past two seasons and his father unfortunately passed away on September 9, 2024. It makes all the sense in the world for the former champion to not want to use social media since then. Hopefully, this post is a sign that he's willing to get himself back out there a little bit more.
The preseason has also been a bit rough for Wiggins as he was sick for the majority of it. Wiggins missed four preseason games with the Golden State Warriors but ultimately returned four days ago on October 15.
Prior to Wiggins getting sick, his coaches and teammates had mentioned that the forward was in fantastic shape heading into the season. Wiggins himself knew how much he struggled during last season and had a point to prove to remind everyone what he's capable of.
After dealing with an incredibly rough offseason, here's to hoping Andrew Wiggins is in a great place mentally and being on the basketball floor with his teammates helps him with that.
