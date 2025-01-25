Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have been in a slump for most of the season, despite superstar point guard Steph Curry recently being named to his 11th All-Star appearance. Curry has consistently been the second-best NBA player of this generation, with just one man standing in his way.
The Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, as Curry goes against his biggest on-court rival, LeBron James. Curry and James always put on a show when they match up against each other, making for an exciting one in Golden State on Saturday.
Unfortunately for fans and the Lakers, James and co-star Anthony Davis have both been put on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup.
The Lakers have listed Davis as probable for Saturday's matchup with right calf soreness. Davis joins James on the injury report, who is also listed as probable as he manages a left foot injury. With such a massive matchup against their division rivals, the Lakers certainly need their superstar duo on the court to keep up with a player of Curry's caliber.
Davis is averaging 25.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game this season and is likely on his way to his 10th career All-Star appearance. Davis and James have been phenomenal this year to take the Lakers to the top of the Pacific Division with a 24-18 record, as Saturday's matchup in Golden State will be a big test for both teams.
The Warriors and Lakers tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT on Saturday at Chase Center.
