Anthony Edwards’ Locker Room Rant After Warriors-Timberwolves Goes Viral
Coming off a three-game skid, the Golden State Warriors traveled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Warriors escaped Minneapolis with a 113-103 win, led by superstar Steph Curry with 31 points and 10 assists with 7 made threes. The Warriors desperately needed the win, while the Timberwolves are still fighting for their lives in tenth place in the West.
Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance last season, the Timberwolves have been greatly disappointing. That said, one bright spot has been Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game with 44.8/42.1/80.5 shooting splits.
Edwards' 42.1 percent three-point shooting on over ten attempts per game makes him one of the NBA's premier shooters while being one of the league's most impressive slashers. Following the home loss to the Warriors, Edwards has harsh words for the officiating and the "terrible" treatment they have gotten all season.
"F------ terrible," Edwards said. "All of them besides the woman...I said one thing and he gave me a tech. Motherf------- told one of my teammates if I would have said, 'Y'all calling a bad foul,' he wouldn't have gave me a tech... They penalize me and [Julius Randle] for being stronger than our opponent. Every night, we don't get no calls... It's been consistent all year but tonight was bad. [The Warriors] were getting ticky-tack fouls and we were getting nothing. That's just how I feel about the officials."
Edwards' rant has gone viral on social media, amounting to over 1.5 million views while shared across various NBA accounts. Edwards scored a team-high 19 points in Saturday's loss, with five Timberwolves scoring 16+ in a valiant team effort.
The Warriors have already beaten Minnesota in two of their three meetings this season, but Saturday's Timberwolves loss certainly sparked some heated conversation from Edwards.
